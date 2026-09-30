Bulgarian football club owner Iliyan Filipov shot dead, BNR reports

Posted - Sept. 30, 2026 at 12:44 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SOFIA, Sept 30 — A prominent Bulgarian ​businessman and president of a top league football club ‌was shot dead in the city ⁠of Plovdiv ​early on Wednesday, ⁠BNR news and other ‌local media ‌reported.

Iliyan Filipov - owner of one of ⁠Bulgaria's ⁠largest transport and logistics companies, PIMK, and majority shareholder in FC Botev Plovdiv - was killed around 1 a.m. local time ‌at a ​property he owned in the city, according to the reports.

Officers had blocked the main exit and entry points in Plovdiv, which is around 90 ​miles southeast capital the ‌capital Sofia, ‌the ⁠police force said.

"We are actively pursuing all possible leads," Plovdiv District Prosecutor Vanya Hristeva ‌said in a ​briefing.

(Reporting by ‌Stoyan Nenov, ⁠Writing ​by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Andrew ​Heavens)

Most recent World stories

Related topics

World

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  