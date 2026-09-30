Bulgarian football club owner Iliyan Filipov shot dead, BNR reports

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SOFIA, Sept 30 — A prominent Bulgarian ​businessman and president of a top league football club ‌was shot dead in the city ⁠of Plovdiv ​early on Wednesday, ⁠BNR news and other ‌local media ‌reported.

Iliyan Filipov - owner of one of ⁠Bulgaria's ⁠largest transport and logistics companies, PIMK, and majority shareholder in FC Botev Plovdiv - was killed around 1 a.m. local time ‌at a ​property he owned in the city, according to the reports.

Officers had blocked the main exit and entry points in Plovdiv, which is around 90 ​miles southeast capital the ‌capital Sofia, ‌the ⁠police force said.

"We are actively pursuing all possible leads," Plovdiv District Prosecutor Vanya Hristeva ‌said in a ​briefing.

(Reporting by ‌Stoyan Nenov, ⁠Writing ​by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Andrew ​Heavens)