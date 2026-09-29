Aaron Judge not on Yankees' wild-card roster

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Sep 29 (Field Level Media) - Slugger Aaron Judge is not on ​the New York Yankees' roster for their American League wild-card series against the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees revealed ‌their 26-man roster on Tuesday ahead of Game 1 of their best-of-three series ⁠in New York.

Judge has been ​sidelined since Sept. 16 with ⁠a strained right calf. The three- time AL MVP returned ‌to the lineup ‌for seven games on Sept. 8 after missing more ⁠than three months with a fractured ⁠rib.

The captain will continue to rehab in hopes of being active should the Yankees advance to the AL Division Series.

Judge, who took batting practice Monday, said he did his best to make his case to be included on ‌the roster for the wild-card round.

"I've been ​doing a lot of convincing," he said. "I feel like I'm going to keep doing that. But I think the most important thing is just making sure I'm healthy and ready to go for this long stretch.

"We got another month of baseball to play so I want to be ready ​for the long run we're going to go on here for ‌this next month. ‌We're ⁠all going to be smart, but I think they all know I want to be out there, especially that first game."

Judge largely was ineffective before the calf injury, batting .174 (4-for-23) with a ‌homer and three RBIs ​in seven games.

In 66 games overall ‌this year, the outfielder ⁠batted .241 with ​a .360 on-base percentage, a .511 slugging percentage, 18 homers and 41 RBIs.

(--Field ​Level Media)