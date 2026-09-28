Lynx's Cheryl Reeve claims 5th Coach of Year award

Updated - Sept. 28, 2026 at 8:48 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 8:44 a.m.

Field Level Media
 
Aug 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve reacts to a call on the court against the Golden State Valkyries in the second half at Target Center.

Aug 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve reacts to a call on the court against the Golden State Valkyries in the second half at Target Center.(Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images)

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Sep 28 (Field Level Media) - Cheryl Reeve ​of the Minnesota Lynx was named WNBA Coach of the Year for ‌a record-extending fifth time on Monday.

Reeve received 40 of ⁠74 votes from ​a national panel ⁠of sportswriters and broadcasters after leading the ‌Lynx to ‌a league-best 33-11 record in the regular ⁠season. She previously ⁠won the award in 2011, 2016, 2020 and 2024.

No one else has won the award more than three times since it was first handed out in ‌1997.

Natalie Nakase of the ​Golden State Valkyries finished second with 20 votes and Sydney Johnson of the Washington Mystics was third with 14 votes.

Reeve, 60, is 397-201 in 17 seasons as the head coach in Minnesota. She ​became the league's all-time leader in regular-season ‌wins with ‌her ⁠380th victory on July 8 against the Connecticut Sun.

Her top-seeded Lynx, pursuing their record fifth WNBA championship, trail 1-0 in their ‌best-of-three, first-round playoff ​series against the New ‌York Liberty. Game ⁠2 ​is on Tuesday night in New York.

(--Field Level ​Media)

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