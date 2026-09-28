Estimated read time: Less than a minute

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 — The death toll from a ​tavern shooting over the weekend near Johannesburg has risen to 18 after another ‌victim died in hospital, South African police said on ⁠Monday.

The shooting happened ​late on Saturday ⁠when suspects armed with AK-47 rifles ‌opened fire at ‌the tavern in Wedela township, about ⁠80 km (50 miles) ⁠west of Johannesburg.

Police said in a statement that four of those killed had so far been identified: two South Africans and two nationals of Lesotho.

Violent crime ‌remains a major challenge ​in South Africa despite efforts to curb one of the world's highest per-capita murder rates.

Police are still searching for the perpetrators of the shooting but said they managed to get clear pictures of ​them. One line of inquiry is ‌that the ‌incident ⁠was part of a turf war between the heavily armed gangs that control the illegal gold-mining trade in the area.

Authorities are ‌also investigating another ​weekend shooting near Cape ‌Town in which ⁠10 ​people were killed.

(Reporting by Sfundo Parakozov;Editing by Alexander ​Winning)