South African tavern shooting death toll rises to 18 after one more victim dies

Updated - Sept. 28, 2026 at 12:56 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 12:22 a.m.

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Emergency personnel cordon off an area next to burnt vehicles at the site of a deadly shooting at a tavern in Wedela township, southwest of Johannesburg, South Africa, September 27, 2026.

Emergency personnel cordon off an area next to burnt vehicles at the site of a deadly shooting at a tavern in Wedela township, southwest of Johannesburg, South Africa, September 27, 2026.(REUTERS/Oupa Nkosi )

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JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 — The death toll from a ​tavern shooting over the weekend near Johannesburg has risen to 18 after another ‌victim died in hospital, South African police said on ⁠Monday.

The shooting happened ​late on Saturday ⁠when suspects armed with AK-47 rifles ‌opened fire at ‌the tavern in Wedela township, about ⁠80 km (50 miles) ⁠west of Johannesburg.

Police said in a statement that four of those killed had so far been identified: two South Africans and two nationals of Lesotho.

Violent crime ‌remains a major challenge ​in South Africa despite efforts to curb one of the world's highest per-capita murder rates.

Police are still searching for the perpetrators of the shooting but said they managed to get clear pictures of ​them. One line of inquiry is ‌that the ‌incident ⁠was part of a turf war between the heavily armed gangs that control the illegal gold-mining trade in the area.

Authorities are ‌also investigating another ​weekend shooting near Cape ‌Town in which ⁠10 ​people were killed.

(Reporting by Sfundo Parakozov;Editing by Alexander ​Winning)

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