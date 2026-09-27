Games-Kazakh race walker's gold medal stripped at Asian Games for footwear breach

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NAGOYA, Japan, Sept 28 — Kazakh race walker Yasmina Toxanbayeva's Asian Games gold medal has been annulled following disqualification from the women's marathon event for wearing unsanctioned shoes.
Toxanbayeva crossed first in the event on Sunday in three hours, 22 minutes and 20 seconds, nearly four minutes ahead of China's runner-up Danzengquzong, but the results remained provisional pending a protest.
"Athletes must wear only those shoes approved and listed on a World Athletics platform. She was not wearing one, which is why we wrote to World Athletics," a technical official said on Monday.
"Cancelling the gold was their decision, which we conveyed to the athlete. The athlete has a right to appeal to the jury, and she has done that."
Toxanbayeva confirmed the annulment on social media.
"We fought until the end," she said in an Instagram post. "Thank you to all my super-heroes who fought with me to the very end."
Danzengquzong was upgraded to the gold, with compatriot Ma Li earning silver ahead of Japan's bronze-winner Yukiko Umeno.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Additional reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Thomas Derpinghaus)