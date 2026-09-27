Games-Kazakh race walker's gold medal stripped at Asian Games for footwear breach

Updated - Sept. 27, 2026 at 11:23 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 27, 2026 at 10:32 p.m.

ReutersReuters
 
Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026 - Race Walk - Aichi Prefectural Government Office and Nagoya City Hall Loop Course, Nagoya, Japan - September 27, 2026 Kazakhstan's Yasmina Toxanbayeva celebrates finishing in first place to win the gold in the Women's Marathon Race Walk

Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026 - Race Walk - Aichi Prefectural Government Office and Nagoya City Hall Loop Course, Nagoya, Japan - September 27, 2026 Kazakhstan's Yasmina Toxanbayeva celebrates finishing in first place to win the gold in the Women's Marathon Race Walk(REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa)

2 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NAGOYA, Japan, Sept 28 — Kazakh race walker Yasmina Toxanbayeva's ​Asian Games gold medal has been annulled following disqualification from the women's marathon ‌event for wearing unsanctioned shoes.

Toxanbayeva crossed first in the ⁠event on Sunday in ​three hours, 22 ⁠minutes and 20 seconds, nearly four minutes ‌ahead of ‌China's runner-up Danzengquzong, but the results remained ⁠provisional pending a protest.

"Athletes ⁠must wear only those shoes approved and listed on a World Athletics platform. She was not wearing one, which is why we wrote to World Athletics," a ‌technical official said on ​Monday.

"Cancelling the gold was their decision, which we conveyed to the athlete. The athlete has a right to appeal to the jury, and she has done that."

Toxanbayeva confirmed the annulment on social media.

"We fought until ​the end," she said in an Instagram ‌post. "Thank you ‌to ⁠all my super-heroes who fought with me to the very end."

Danzengquzong was upgraded to the gold, with compatriot Ma Li earning silver ‌ahead of Japan's ​bronze-winner Yukiko Umeno.

(Reporting by ‌Ian Ransom; Additional ⁠reporting ​by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Thomas ​Derpinghaus)

Photos

Most recent Olympics stories

Related topics

National SportsOlympics

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  