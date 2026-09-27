Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence expects fantasy football praise and ire after passing up a rushing TD

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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence expects praise and ire in the fantasy football world for passing up an easy rushing touchdown against New England on Sunday.

Lawrence gave himself up at the 1-yard line with more than eight minutes to play in a lopsided game. He easily could have walked into the end zone, but instead chose to drop to a knee and milk the clock.

One problem: There was still a lot of time left in the game.

"It's something we talk about all the time, potentially, in those situations, like going down, keeping the clock running," Lawrence said following the 35-6 victory. "That was too much time. I looked at the clock after and I'm like, 'Still eight minutes left.' Probably unnecessary there. ...

"If you do the analytics, people will probably be all over it online. I'm sure it probably wasn't the best decision, but we scored the next play."

Running back Bhayshul Tuten scored seconds later, likely creating ripple effects across fantasy football leagues.

Lawrence said teammates were "making fun of me" afterward when he reached the sideline.

Coach Liam Coen took the blame for the call, deadpanning: "I just wanted to give a touchdown to somebody else."

Lawrence threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Tuten ran for 73 yards and a score.

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