Double pick-6s: Texas Tech LB Austin Romaine returns 2 interceptions for TDs on consecutive passes

Posted - Sept. 26, 2026 at 12:16 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Texas Tech linebacker Austin Romaine (15) intercepts pass over Sam Houston State's Brett Holloway during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in Lubbock, Texas.

Texas Tech linebacker Austin Romaine (15) intercepts pass over Sam Houston State's Brett Holloway during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Chase Seabolt)

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LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech linebacker Austin Romaine returned two interceptions for touchdowns on consecutive passes thrown by different Sam Houston quarterbacks in the opening minute of the second quarter Saturday.

The No. 11 Red Raiders led only 7-0 before fellow linebacker Brock Gowlas leaped to deflect a pass thrown by Brett Holloway. Romaine, who had also jumped, then grabbed the ball out of the air and ran 15 yards for a touchdown with 14:54 left in the first half.

On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Bearcats starting quarterback Landyn Locke was back in the game, and his pass on first down was picked off by Romaine. That 31-yard return made it 21-0, only seven seconds after his first pick-6.

Navy's Dashaun Peele returned two interceptions for touchdowns against Charlotte in 2024, but Romaine is believed to be the first FBS player with pick-6s on consecutive throws since 2013.

DeVon Edwards returned two interceptions for scores on consecutive throws late in Duke's 38-20 win over North Carolina State on Nov. 9, 2013. Edwards also had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in that game.

The last time the Red Raiders had two pick-6s in the same game was when Kevin Curtis and Antwan Alexander both had one in a 58-0 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 11, 2000. Romaine is the first Tech player with two in the same game.

Romaine is a senior transfer from Kansas State, who had 184 tackles (110 solo) the past three seasons with the Wildcats. His only interception for K-State came in a game against Texas Tech last season.

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