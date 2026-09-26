Blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan kills 11, injures 30

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Sept 26 — Eleven people were killed and ​30 injured in a blast in Dera Ismail Khan ‌in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday, emergency service ⁠Rescue 1122 ​said.

Dera Ismail Khan, ⁠in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province ‌near Pakistan's border ‌regions with Afghanistan, has repeatedly ⁠been hit ⁠by Islamist militant violence, frequently targeting police and security forces.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack.

The blast occurred near ‌Aman Mela in ​the Darazinda area of the district, Rescue 1122 said in a statement.

Rescue teams from the Darazinda station reached the scene and began relief operations, providing medical ​assistance to the wounded ‌and taking ‌them ⁠to hospital, the service said.

Security incidents have continued in the district this month, including attacks involving ‌the Pakistani Taliban.

(Reporting ​by Ariba ‌Shahid; Writing by ⁠Preetika ​Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten ​Donovan)