Blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan kills 11, injures 30

Updated - Sept. 26, 2026 at 6:06 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 26, 2026 at 5:17 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Sept 26 — Eleven people were killed and ​30 injured in a blast in Dera Ismail Khan ‌in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday, emergency service ⁠Rescue 1122 ​said.

Dera Ismail Khan, ⁠in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province ‌near Pakistan's border ‌regions with Afghanistan, has repeatedly ⁠been hit ⁠by Islamist militant violence, frequently targeting police and security forces.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack.

The blast occurred near ‌Aman Mela in ​the Darazinda area of the district, Rescue 1122 said in a statement.

Rescue teams from the Darazinda station reached the scene and began relief operations, providing medical ​assistance to the wounded ‌and taking ‌them ⁠to hospital, the service said.

Security incidents have continued in the district this month, including attacks involving ‌the Pakistani Taliban.

(Reporting ​by Ariba ‌Shahid; Writing by ⁠Preetika ​Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten ​Donovan)

Most recent World stories

Related topics

World
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  