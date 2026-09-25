Ryan Gerard in contention at French Open as Matt Fitzpatrick leads

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PARIS — Ryan Gerard might have been representing the United States in the Presidents Cup this week.

Instead, he's in contention at a big European tour event for the second week running after shooting a 6-under 65 on Friday to be three shots off the lead at the halfway point of the French Open.

Matt Fitzpatrick, the world No. 4, shot 64 and held the second-round lead on 13-under 129 at Le Golf National outside Paris, where the Ryder Cup was staged in 2019.

Jeff Winther was a shot back after also shooting 64, while defending champion Michael Kim of the United States — the first-round leader — bogeyed the last hole for a 68 that dropped him into third place.

Then, in a share of fourth place, was the No. 23-ranked Gerard, who wasn't picked by U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker in his 12-man roster for the Presidents Cup taking place at Medinah despite a third-place finish at the Tour Championship last month. That came after he contended briefly at the British Open.

Even last week, Gerard led by two shots after 36 holes at the BMW PGA Championship — the European tour's flagship event — before finishing tied for 27th.

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