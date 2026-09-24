Pete Crow-Armstrong joins 40-40 club when he swipes base for Cubs in 1st inning vs. Marlins

Updated - Sept. 24, 2026 at 1:38 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 24, 2026 at 12:42 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong celebrates after stealing second base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in Chicago.

Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong celebrates after stealing second base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

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CHICAGO — Pete Crow-Armstrong joined the 40-40 club when the Chicago Cubs star stole his 40th base of the season Thursday against the Miami Marlins.

A favorite to win the NL MVP award, Crow-Armstrong became the seventh player with at least 40 homers and 40 steals in a season, joining a group that includes Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Jose Canseco was the first with the 1988 Oakland Athletics.

Crow-Armstrong hit his 45th homer during Sunday's 9-1 win at Cincinnati, extending his career high. The 24-year-old drew a leadoff walk from Tyler Phillips in the first inning and swiped second base on the next pitch to Seiya Suzuki for his 40th steal in 47 attempts. Fans chanted "MVP" as the Wrigley Field videoboard proclaimed the feat.

Ohtani was the previous player with a 40-40 season, hitting 54 homers and stealing 59 bases for the 2024 Dodgers. Acuña hit 41 homers and swiped 73 bases for Atlanta in 2023.

Alfonso Soriano (2006 with Washington), Alex Rodriguez (1998 with Seattle) and Barry Bonds (1996 with San Francisco) are the other 40-40 players.

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