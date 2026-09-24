Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ALMATY, Sept 24 — Twelve Kazakh ​military personnel died after being swept out ‌to sea during a naval ⁠training exercise, ​authorities said ⁠on Thursday.

They were ‌taking part ‌in a combat drill in ⁠the ⁠western Mangistau region when weather conditions suddenly deteriorated and winds strengthened, the regional government said ‌on Telegram.

In ​all, 17 people were swept away, it said. "Twelve of them died, and three were rescued. The search for the ​remaining two ‌servicemen is ‌continuing," ⁠it added.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide day of mourning for ‌Friday following the ​incident.

(Reporting by ‌Felix ⁠Light, ​Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Alexandra ​Hudson)