Neighborhood bombarded by roofing and repair companies after hail storm

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KAYSVILLE — A Davis County neighborhood that was pounded by hail Friday is now being pounded by roofing and repair companies that want to fix the damage.

Friday's hail storm and tornado-force winds came on quickly and surprised many with their intensity. Kaysville resident Rich Baron said the sky turned green just as they were hit with ping-pong-sized hail and high winds.

"I look out the window, and it was crazy. There were garbage cans flying down the street. In the air, not just tumbling," Baron recalled.

The hailstorm damaged Baron's roofs, solar panels, vinyl fence, and vehicles. Many of his neighbors experienced the same thing.

"Because of the hail damage on the shingles, we have to have our roof repaired or replaced. And then the solar panels have to be replaced because some of them aren't working anymore. Some are cracked," Baron explained.

Baron said just an hour after the hail stopped, the phone calls started.

"They were saying, 'Hey, we've got roofing repair specialists that are going to be in the area tomorrow. Can we put you on our list?' And I'm like, 'How did you even get my number?' 'Well, you're on a database,'" he said.

Since then, Baron said they have been showing up in droves. He has had about a dozen companies call him, knock on his door, or hang around his house.

"And they all said the same thing: 'We're not storm chasers.' 'Well, if you're not a storm chaser, why are you here?'" he questioned. "And I asked a couple of them that same question, and they said, 'Well, it's just, we got a notice that there's problems in the neighborhood.'"

He said he will end up using a company that was recommended to him by a friend, as he finds it more trustworthy.

Baron's insurance company told him it will cover the damage because Friday's storm has been deemed a catastrophic event.