Hornets send Dorian Finney-Smith to Atlanta for Buddy Hield, Ryan Nembhard and cash

By Steve Reed, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 22, 2026 at 7:02 p.m.

 
FILE - Houston Rockets forward Dorian Finney-Smith shoots against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Feb. 19, 2026.

FILE - Houston Rockets forward Dorian Finney-Smith shoots against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlanta Hawks traded guards Buddy Hield and Ryan Nembhard and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for forward Dorian Finney-Smith on Tuesday.

Each team announced the deal on Tuesday night.

The Hornets had acquired Finney-Smith and three second-round draft picks from the Houston Rockets earlier this offseason. Finney-Smith spent last season with Houston but played sparingly and the Rockets were simply looking to unload his contract.

Hield played 51 games last season for the Warriors and Hawks and averaged 7.6 points per game. Nembhard played in 60 games last season for the Mavericks, averaging 6.6 points and 5.3 assists per game.

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