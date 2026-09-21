Grand jury finds no evidence of criminal wrongdoing in Nolan Wells' death

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A grand jury unanimously found that there was no evidence to support bringing charges in the death of Nolan Wells, an 18-year-old who was found dead after a Fourth of July trip with friends off the coast of Mississippi.

The grand jury said in a report released Monday by the Jackson County District Attorney's office that it found no criminal or racially motivated wrongdoing, after it conducted an comprehensive investigation involving witness testimony, physical and digital evidence, as well as GPS and cellphone data.

The grand jury "finds that the position of, the condition of, time of discovery, and location of Mr. Wells' body is consistent with drowning," it said.

The announcement caps months of speculation about the circumstances of Wells' death, after photos circulated widely of the Black teen surrounded by White friends during the trip to Horn Island, a popular holiday destination.

"There is absolutely no evidence to support the allegations that Nolan's death and disappearance were racially motivated," District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said in a video statement released alongside the report.

CNN has reached out to Ben Crump, the Wells' family attorney, following the release of the report.

Wells' body was found July 6 in the water near the coast of Horn Island. There were no immediate signs of trauma or foul play, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd told CNN. But given the uncertain circumstances, Lynd's office asked for a full autopsy at the state medical examiner's office to determine Wells' cause and manner of death.

The state's autopsy was performed July 7, and a separate, out-of-state autopsy requested by Wells' family — which described his manner of death as undetermined pending further investigation — was performed July 10.

The county coroner said he was not allowed to share any information about the state autopsy report until the grand jury completed its review of the case.

In its report released Monday, the grand jury said it found "no evidence of any fatal injury or organic disease to Mr. Wells' body." It said there was bruising on the back of Wells' head "which was not a fatal injury," but that the exact cause of the injury remained uncertain.

Three of Wells' friends had said they were on Horn Island as part of a 30-person boating party and that Wells decided to stay behind when they went home, according to a letter from their attorneys. The letter denied their involvement in Wells' disappearance or death.

"The narrative that three white boys and a Black boy went to an island and only white friends returned spread like wildfire," the district attorney said. "This was false."

"Nolan's friends loved Nolan and Nolan loved them," the district attorney said. "Nolan chose to stay on the island that day and there is not a scintilla of evidence to contradict that."

This is a developing story and will be updated.