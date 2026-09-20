Athletics-Kenya's Ngetich breaks women-only half marathon world record by a second

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 20, 2026 at 3:48 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 20, 2026 at 3:09 a.m.

 
Athletics - Diamond League - Monaco - Stade Louis II, Monaco - July 10, 2026 Kenya's Agnes Jebet Ngetich in action during the women's 3000m final

Athletics - Diamond League - Monaco - Stade Louis II, Monaco - July 10, 2026 Kenya's Agnes Jebet Ngetich in action during the women's 3000m final (REUTERS/Manon Cruz)

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Sept 20 — Kenya's Agnes Ngetich took a second ​off the women-only half-marathon world record when she won the World ‌Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen on Sunday, stopping ⁠the clock ​at one hour, five ⁠minutes and 15 seconds.

Ngetich, who ‌also broke the ‌women-only 10 km world record last ⁠year, pushed to ⁠the front from the outset on a sunny morning in the Danish capital and led till the end, finishing 50 seconds before compatriot Veronica ‌Loleo, who came in ​second.

The previous record was set by Peres Jepchirchir, another Kenyan, when she won the World Half Marathon title in 2020.

The overall women's half-marathon world record is held by Ethiopia's Letesenbet ​Gidey, who clocked 1:02:52 in 2021.

Sunday's ‌win was ‌the ⁠latest major title this year for the 25-year-old Ngetich, who also won the team half marathon in Copenhagen and ‌the World Cross ​Country Championships in January.

(Reporting ‌by Chiranjit ⁠Ojha ​in Purulia, IndiaEditing by Lincoln Feast and Clare ​Fallon)

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