You've been begging for this change... 5 iOS 27 updates that make family life easier

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SALT LAKE CITY — Every time Apple rolls out a big update, there's plenty of tech-talk to sort through. The latest iPhone update is packed with new changes, but a few standout for a very practical reason: they make parenting and family life a little easier.

Sarah Kimmel with Family Tech Zone walked us through five changes that will improve everyday life.

Time Allowances

Ask to Browse

The Pause Button

Opt in for the Siri Update

Alarms Get Their Own Volume

Find more tech advice from Sarah Kimmel on Instagram, @familytech.