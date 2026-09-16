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What season of life are you in? How to make room for what matters to you right now

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Sept. 16, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

 
Routines take shape, schedules lock in, new chapters begin. This is the perfect time to decide what matters most in this season and make room for it.

Routines take shape, schedules lock in, new chapters begin. This is the perfect time to decide what matters most in this season and make room for it. (stock.adobe.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Fall has a way of helping us settle into a new rhythm. Routines take shape, schedules lock in, new chapters begin. This is also the perfect time to decide what matters most in this season and make room for it.

KSL Lifestyle Contributor Jenny Layton shared how to look at life seasons and decide what matters most.

Recognize the Season You're In

Family Seasons

  • Summer
  • Holidays
  • New baby
  • Family transitions
  • Times when kids need extra support

Personal Seasons

  • Back-to-school
  • January through spring
  • Stretches when family life is predictable

Decide What Matters Most This Season

Put it on the Calendar Before Life Fills Up the Space

Find more advice from Jenny Layton on Instagram, @jlthehappygal.

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