HYROX at Home: 3 moves of the latest fitness challenge you can do in your living room

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SALT LAKE CITY — You've probably heard of Crossfit, but there's another fitness challenge making serious moves right now. It's called HYROX. An intense race combining running with eight specific workout stations.

The first Salt Lake City event is this Friday and for the first time, they're including a kids competition too. Even if competing isn't on your radar, these movements are worth trying.

Brandon Alt, general manager and fitness instructor from D1 in South Jordan shared how to get started.

Sandbag Lunges

Farmer's Carry

Burpee Broad Jumps