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Your worrying about the wrong things. 3 places parents should actually put their focus

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Sept. 15, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

 
What if some of our biggest parenting stressors aren't helping our kids at all? KSL Parenting Contributor Heather Johnson said we need to rethink the pressure we put on everyday things at home.

What if some of our biggest parenting stressors aren't helping our kids at all? KSL Parenting Contributor Heather Johnson said we need to rethink the pressure we put on everyday things at home. (insta_photos - stock.adobe.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — What if some of our biggest parenting stressors aren't helping our kids at all? KSL Parenting Contributor Heather Johnson said we need to rethink the pressure we put on everyday things at home.

She emphasized that when we spend less time worrying about the wrong things, we create more room for the things that truly support our kids' confidence, connection, and mental health. Johnson shared three things parents should actually focus on.

The emotions underneath

Authentic interests and well-being

Better communication and connection

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Lauren Tippetts

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