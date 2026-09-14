Want a habit to stick? Break up with consistency. Here's how to look at it instead...

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SALT LAKE CITY — Ever have a great routine going and then life happens? Most of us have started a habit with the best of intentions, only to watch it fade a few weeks later.

Moinca Packer is the author of the new book "Sticky Habits." She said if you want a habit to stick, you have to break up with the myth of consistency.

Consistency is doing your best, most of the time, over time.

Consistency = Doing Your Best

Most of the Time = More Times Than Not

Over Time = You're Playing the Long Game

Find more advice from Monica Packer on Instagram, @aboutprogress.