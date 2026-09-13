Basketball-USA overcome 14-point deficit, beat France 97-79 to win Women's World Cup

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BERLIN, Sept 13 — Defending champions USA fell behind early but stormed back ​past France 97-79 on Sunday to win the Women's World Cup.

In a rematch of the 2024 Olympic Games ‌final, the American women came out on top once more, earning their ⁠fifth consecutive World Cup title ​and stretching their impressive ⁠unbeaten run at Olympics or World Cups to 20 ‌years.

The French had to ‌settle for silver in their maiden World Cup ⁠final appearance for their best ⁠ever finish, despite leading by 14 points at one stage.

USA captain Breanna Stewart, top scorer with 22 points, helped her team carve out an early five-point lead, anchoring the scoring early on.

But the French exploded into action, ‌quickly found their three-point range and, ​led by Gabby Williams, went on a 21-2 rampage that saw them open up a 14-point advantage early in the second quarter.

The Americans started chipping away at the lead and trailed by just two points at the break after Caitlin Clark hit a massively important three-pointer at ​the buzzer.

Consecutive triples from Kahleah Copper and Jackie Young gave ‌Team USA a ‌58-51 ⁠lead and they never looked back, with another Clark three-pointer stretching their lead to 19 points at the start of the fourth quarter. The French could not break past ‌a hard-working defence.

Earlier on ​Sunday, Spain secured the bronze ‌medal, outclassing hosts Germany ⁠81-58 in ​the match for third place.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by ​David Gregorio)