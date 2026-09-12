Patrick Kinahan: BYU overcomes Arizona quarterback's scorching start

PROVO — No slight to the other 14 starting quarterbacks in the Big 12, but don't count on BYU facing another passer the quality of Noah Fifita.

Arizona's quarterback is that good, worthy of the Heisman support that his program is trying to jumpstart on a national level. He's got no shot at winning the previously prestigious award, given Arizona's place in the college football hierarchy, but the kid can sling it.

The fact that BYU beat his Wildcats 28-17 in the conference opener on a sweltering Saturday afternoon at LaVell Edwards Stadium takes nothing away from Fifita's performance. The fifth-year senior literally threw a serious scare at the Cougars.

As tough as the Wildcats were — and still expect them to contend in the Big 12 — this game was a testament to BYU's perseverance. Fifita and friends landed several body blows on the defense, which did just enough to keep the Wildcats at bay.

"They're a tough team," coach Kalani Sitake said. "I feel like we were really fortunate to get the win."

The best example came midway through the fourth quarter with BYU clinging to a four-point lead. The defense, which Fifita again had put on its heels, held Arizona short on a fourth down deep in BYU territory – a play close enough to require a review to overturn the original call of first down.

"You create your own luck," Sitake said.

Two plays later, after LJ Martin's nine-yard burst, offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick dialed up the dagger. Given the free reign under Sitake, Roderick tap into the playbook any time he wants to cut loose Bear Bachmeier.

There he was on the receiving end, budding sensation Legend Glasker. The reigning Big 12 freshman of the week got behind the defense to haul in a 61-yard pass to set up another Bachmeier scoring strike on the next play.

The fired-up defense proceeded to sack Fifita on Arizona's subsequent two plays, effectively sealing the outcome. After another defensive spot BYU's offense then bled the clock with a running attack that moved the chains, with once again Sitake choosing to kneel away the final seconds rather than going for style points.

BYU's struggle on defense in the first half was real enough for Arizona to dominate all the pertinent statistics, including the score. After producing all 17 points on three of their first six drives, the Wildcats were scoreless in the second half.

"There was enough time to get back to our identity," Sitake said.

All off-season, since the day the schedule was released, the Wildcats circled this game. The sting of last season's double overtime loss to BYU in Tucson stuck with them even with their surprisingly good nine-win season.

While repeatedly playing BYU respect, Fifita unabashedly had said Arizona circled this game. Playing before family and friends living in Utah, he sought vengeance to erase the sour taste.

"We just didn't finish in the fourth quarter on offense and defense," coach Brent Brennan said, "and we had opportunities to do that."

Even with the loss, the Wildcats will pose problems for conference foes. Their success going forward will help BYU's strength of schedule and in the standings.

In his third season since coming over from financially starved San Jose State, Brennan has quietly gone about building a commendable program in the desert. If he stays longer than his predecessor Jedd Fisch, who pledged his allegiance to Arizona and then left for more cash and resources at Washington, Brennan might finally give Wildcats' fans another reason for excitement to go along with the start of basketball season.

It started with keeping the quarterback, whose loyalty and commitment became a rarity in today's college football. Instead following his coach north or seeking the financial fortunes that undoubtedly were available to him elsewhere, Fifita took the road that unfortunately is less traveled these days.

He stayed put in the southern Arizona sunshine, intent on continuing a legacy that will result in becoming one of the university's most beloved players. Along with Rob Gronkowski and others, Arizona has another legacy player.

"They're a really good team," Fifita said of BYU. "Props to them, but we know in our locker room there were plays to be made."