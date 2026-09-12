Shane Lowry one-putts every green on back nine and builds 4-shot lead in Irish Open

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DOONBEG, Ireland — Shane Lowry thrilled his home crowd Saturday in the Irish Open, which included a visit by President Donald Trump, by one-putting every green on the back nine for a 5-under 65, and a four-shot lead going into the final round.

Lowry lost his three-shot advantage at the start when Jacob Skov Olesen of Denmark finished the front nine eagle-birdie to go out in 31 and share the lead. And then the Irishman couldn't miss.

It started with a 5-foot birdie on the 10th and a 10-foot par save on the 11th. Lowry made every putt on the back — three for birdies, six for pars — finishing with a superb pitch from left the of the 18th green to 4 feet for one last par.

"I'm normally the one watching other people do it, so why not me sometimes?" Lowry said. "I'm seeing my lines well and starting the ball where I want and they're going in. And hopefully that stays that way for another 24 hours."

Lowry was at 16-under 194 at Trump International Ireland, the Doonbeg course Trump bought in 2014. Trump stopped by after meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin.

Trump is the first U.S. president to attend a European tour event. He now has been to golf events on three circuits this year, having already gone to tournaments on his courses at the PGA Tour (Doral in Florida) and LIV Golf (Bedminster in New Jersey).

Skov Olesen didn't make another birdie after the ninth hole, closed with a bogey on the 18th had to settle for 66 that left him four shots behind.

"I feel like I put up some good chances and took advantage of a lot of them," Skov Olesen said of his front-nine 31. "And the back nine was just the complete opposite, I couldn't take advantage of anything. And nothing really worked."

Joaquin Niemann shot 66 and was seven shots behind.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy never had much of a chance to make up ground. He was aggressive at the start and it cost him, twice hitting tee shots out of play and making double bogey before he reached the seventh tee. He shot 74 and was 18 shots behind.

"No momentum early," McIlroy said. "And then it was a tough enough day. Obviously, the wind was up and stuff. Yeah, just couldn't quite get it back after that."

Another cool, windy day along the Atlantic coast did little to dampen the cheering, particularly with Lowry in the lead. Each putt he made, whether for par or birdie, added to the cheers and carried him along to prime position for another title at his national open.

Lowry was an amateur when he won the Irish Open in 2009.

"I had so much fun out there on the back nine," Lowry said. "The crowds were incredible. They cheered me on the whole way home and hopefully will do the same tomorrow."

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