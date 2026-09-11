Tennis-Shelton takes down Tiafoe to seal Zverev showdown in US Open final

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NEW YORK, Sept 11 — Ben Shelton defeated compatriot Frances Tiafoe 4-6 6-3 6-3 7-5 in an electric U.S. Open semi-final ​on Friday to secure a title clash with Alexander Zverev and move closer to ending a 23-year American wait for a men's singles Grand Slam champion.

The big-hitting 23-year-old now stands one victory away ‌from becoming the first American man to capture a major singles title since Andy Roddick hoisted the trophy at Flushing Meadows in 2003.

With the ⁠semi-final line-up having already ensured a Black American man ​would reach the final, Shelton's win made him ⁠the first to do so in New York since Arthur Ashe in 1972, and at any of the ‌majors since MaliVai Washington at ‌Wimbledon in 1996.

"I'm going for it," Shelton said on court. "I'm going to leave it all on ⁠the court. I hope you guys come back me, let's do ⁠this for the U.S.

"It's a lot of emotion. My dad, my mom have sacrificed a lot for me to be in this position today. My dad lost his mom earlier this year and she's the reason he was able to play tennis.

"Without her there's no Ben Shelton standing here today. This one is for her."

POIGNANT START TO EVENING

On a poignant evening that began with commemorations marking the 25th ‌anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Tiafoe powered ahead 5-4 when Shelton produced ​a double fault, before raising the roof on the main showcourt with a hold to bag the first set.

"It's a difficult day to be out here playing," Shelton said.

"My thoughts and prayers are going out to all the families who are impacted by 9/11. This is one of the greatest cities in the world and one of the biggest tragedies. But yeah, thoughts and prayers to everyone involved and affected."

Tiafoe continued to target his opponent's relatively weaker backhand in the second set but Shelton dialled up the ​intensity to draw level and broke in the fifth game of the third set to take a commanding lead.

With his booming left-handed ‌serve and his ‌defence proving impenetrable ⁠in the high-octane fourth set, eighth seed Shelton heaped the pressure on late and moved into his maiden major title clash after a double fault by Tiafoe.

"Frances, he's like a big brother to me," Shelton added.

"Every time that we get to take this court together, Arthur Ashe Stadium, and play each other is super special. But this ‌is where we want to be ​at the tail end ... this is our favourite tournament, our ‌favourite court in the world.

"To be ⁠able to light it ​up in front of you guys is the best feeling that there is."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in New York; Editing ​by Jacqueline Wong)