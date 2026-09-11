BC LB Bodie Kahoun has movement in extremities after serious injury

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Sep 12 (Field Level Media) - Boston College ​linebacker Bodie Kahoun had to be taken off on a stretcher during the ‌second quarter of the Eagles' game against Rutgers on Friday ⁠night in Chestnut ​Hill, Mass.

Eagles coach Bill ⁠O'Brien said of Kahoun after his team's ‌28-21 win, ‌according to the Boston Globe, "He's just an ⁠awesome guy. You can ⁠see what that meant to the team. ... It looks like there's some hope there with the feeling in his extremities."

Kahoun made a tackle on Rutgers running back Antwan ‌Raymond and remained down ​on the field before training staffs from both teams attended to him.

After a delay of several minutes, Kahoun was transferred via stretcher into an ambulance to be taken off the field. Just before he was loaded ​in, he gave the crowd a thumbs-up.

Boston ‌College shared ‌on ⁠social media that Kahoun "has movement in all extremities and is being taken to a local hospital for further examination."

Kahoun is in his first ‌season at Boston ​College after spending two ‌years at Notre ⁠Dame. ​He had six tackles Friday before his injury.

(--Field Level ​Media)