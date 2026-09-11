BC LB Bodie Kahoun has movement in extremities after serious injury

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Sep 12 (Field Level Media) - Boston College linebacker Bodie Kahoun had to be taken off on a stretcher during the second quarter of the Eagles' game against Rutgers on Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Eagles coach Bill O'Brien said of Kahoun after his team's 28-21 win, according to the Boston Globe, "He's just an awesome guy. You can see what that meant to the team. ... It looks like there's some hope there with the feeling in his extremities."
Kahoun made a tackle on Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond and remained down on the field before training staffs from both teams attended to him.
After a delay of several minutes, Kahoun was transferred via stretcher into an ambulance to be taken off the field. Just before he was loaded in, he gave the crowd a thumbs-up.
Boston College shared on social media that Kahoun "has movement in all extremities and is being taken to a local hospital for further examination."
Kahoun is in his first season at Boston College after spending two years at Notre Dame. He had six tackles Friday before his injury.
(--Field Level Media)