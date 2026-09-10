Tennis-Sabalenka pushes past Pegula into US Open final

By Amy Tennery, Reuters | Updated - Sept. 10, 2026 at 6:56 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 10, 2026 at 6:45 p.m.

 
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 10, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her semi final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 10, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her semi final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke (REUTERS)

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NEW YORK, Sept 10 — Aryna Sabalenka eliminated top American Jessica Pegula 7-5 6-2 to ​reach the U.S. Open final on Thursday, moving one win away from a rare third consecutive title at the hardcourt major with ‌a comprehensive performance.

The top seed simmered with frustration early in the match before finding her best ⁠level, sending over 29 winners and ​seven aces before closing it out ⁠with an unreturnable shot deep in the American's territory.

The third seed Pegula, ‌runner-up in 2024, started ‌the match with a poised performance but eventually succumbed to the Belarusian's ⁠power, as costly mistakes in the ⁠second set undermined her best efforts.

"I was so desperate for the win, I wanted it badly," said Sabalenka, who will feature in the title match for a fourth straight year, playing either 2023 champion Coco Gauff or the second seed Elena Rybakina

An icy-veined Pegula got off ‌to a near-pristine start, saving an early break ​point with a fine forehand winner, as Sabalenka struggled to rein in her frustrations, whacking her racket on the court after a double fault in the ninth game.

The defending champion threw her instrument to the ground as Pegula held her serve in the 10th, but hit her stride as she broke her opponent from the baseline on set point.

She ​used her best weapon to her advantage again to go up 3-1 in the ‌second set, firing ‌off ⁠a forehand winner from the baseline on break point, as Pegula struggled to find her early polish before Sabalenka broke her again on match point.

"No complaints," said Sabalenka, who earned the respect of the partisan fans at Arthur Ashe ‌Stadium, with former U.S. ​first lady Michelle Obama in the crowd. "I'm ‌super happy to pull ⁠out that ​kind of tennis."

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and ​Christopher Cushing)

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