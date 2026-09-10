The key to making exercise a habit? It's not what you think.

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SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to health and wellness, there are two topics always fighting for our attention: food and exercise. But there is another priority you should put at the top of the pile.

Julie Labrum said when you combine movement with community, that's the real sweet spot. She said community is actually "the biggest predictor of exercise consistency."

Benefits of Moving Together

Heart health

Strength

Balance

Mobility

Energy

Sleep Quality

Reduces Stress

Improves Mood

Builds Confidence

Creates Accountability

_Find more health advice from Julie Labrum on Instagram, @julie_today._