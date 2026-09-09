New 'SNL' season will have Jalen Brunson and Inde Navarrette as hosts, music from Katseye, Rosalía

By Mark Kennedy, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 9, 2026 at 11:17 a.m.

 
Jalen Brunson appears at the Time100 Sports List in New York on July 16, 2026, left, and Inde Navarrette appears at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Black Phone" on June 21, 2022.

Jalen Brunson appears at the Time100 Sports List in New York on July 16, 2026, left, and Inde Navarrette appears at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Black Phone" on June 21, 2022. (AP Photo)

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NEW YORK — Newly crowned NBA champion Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks will host "Saturday Night Live" when the new season begins later this month, with future guests including Inde Navarrette, Gracie Abrams and Katseye.

Brunson, who helped the Knicks become champions this summer for the first time in 53 years, makes his hosting debut Sept. 26 with pop girl group Katseye the musical guest.

A week later — Oct. 3. — Dakota Johnson, promoting the film "Verity," will host with Turnstile as the musical guest, making their "SNL" debut. On Oct. 10, comedian Shane Gillis hosts for the third time and Rosalía will take the stage for the second time as musical guest.

"SNL" takes a two-week break after that, returning on Halloween night with Navarrette making her hosting debut. She's the breakout star of the horror-thriller "Obsession" and is starring in the upcoming "X-Men" film and "The Waffle House Index." Abrams will be the musical guest, marking her second time.

The NBC sketch comedy show airs at 11:30 p.m. Eastern and streams live on Peacock.

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