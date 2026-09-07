Tennis-Zverev beats Darderi and the clock to reach US Open quarters

By Shrivathsa Sridhar, Reuters | Updated - Sept. 7, 2026 at 10:13 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 7, 2026 at 9:55 p.m.

 
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 7, 2026 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his round of 16 match against Italy's Luciano Darderi

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 7, 2026 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his round of 16 match against Italy's Luciano Darderi (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

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NEW YORK, Sept 7 — Alexander Zverev put a slow start to his U.S. Open ​campaign further behind him as the top-seeded German defeated Italian Luciano Darderi 6-2 6-2 7-6(3) on Monday and moved into the quarter-finals.

Playing his ‌fourth straight night-session match and having endured two-five-setters along the way, the 29-year-old was in no mood to ⁠hang around and powered through the ​first set after absorbing some late ⁠pressure on his otherwise solid serve.

The 2020 finalist raced through the next set ‌and staved of a ‌spirited comeback attempt in the third to finish before midnight for ⁠the first time this year in New ⁠York.

"I don't know what to do with myself, because it's before midnight," said Zverev, who pointed to his watch when the match ended at around 11.48 p.m.

"I might go to a practice court, or a bar ... that was a joke, so relax. I'm feeling happy, compared to the first two ‌matches the level has been going up."

After a ​misplaced drop shot from 21st seed Darderi gifted Zverev a second break in the next set, the French Open champion took full advantage to rack up a 4-0 lead that provided the perfect platform to double his advantage in the match.

Zverev suddenly lost momentum and was tested a lot more in the third set by Darderi's powerful first serve and drop shots, but ​he regrouped late on to prevail and become the only man to reach the quarter-finals ‌at all four ‌Grand Slams ⁠this year.

"I thought that my level was consistent, but he started incredibly well in third set," Zverev added.

"I barely saw anyone hit so hard so consistently. He made it very difficult for me. I'm happy to be in the quarter-finals ‌and playing this way."

Zverev, who ​reached his fifth quarter-final at the tournament, ‌will face Dutchman Botic ⁠van de Zandschulp ​for a place in the final four.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in New York; Editing by ​Peter Rutherford)

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