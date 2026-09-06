Reports: Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy leaves game vs. Louisville with leg bruise

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Sep 07 (Field Level Media) - Ole Miss star running back ​Kewan Lacy left Sunday night's 41-38 victory over No. 24 Louisville with a leg bruise, according to reports.

Lacy ‌was gang-tackled after a 2-yard run with 6:34 remaining in the third quarter. ⁠The junior was helped ​off the field and walked ⁠to the Rebels' sideline mostly under his own power ‌before returning for one ‌play, where he served as a decoy on quarterback ⁠Trinidad Chambliss' run.

Lacy rushed for ⁠61 yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts to go along with four catches for 19 yards prior to the injury. He was replaced by Makhi Frazier as the No. 9 Rebels went on to win the ‌Music City Kickoff in Nashville.

Lacy, 20, ​transferred to Ole Miss from the University of Missouri following the 2024 season. He rushed for 1,567 yards last year and led the Southeastern Conference with a school-record 24 rushing touchdowns, leading Ole Miss into the College Football Playoff semifinals. Lacy, Dante Moore (University of Oregon) and Malachi ​Toney (University of Miami) were pictured on the cover for the video ‌game EA Sports ‌College ⁠Football 27.

Another key piece of the Rebels' offense, receiver Deuce Alexander, left the game after a 62-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 1:01 remaining in the third quarter. Alexander, however, returned to ‌the game, after being ​evaluated in the locker room.

Alexander finished ‌with five catches ⁠for 159 ​yards and two touchdowns -- each for 62 yards -- for Ole Miss (1-0).

(--Field ​Level Media)