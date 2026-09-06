Boeing 767 cargo aircraft overruns runway in Miami, FAA says

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An aircraft that appears to belong to Amazon went off the runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday, video shows.

In the video, the Boeing 767 cargo aircraft is shown alongside a road.

The flight "overran the runway after landing at Miami International Airport around 2 p.m. local time," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to CNN. "The Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft departed from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico."

CNN has reached out to Amazon for comment.

"Looks like we have an aircraft that overran the runway on 30," a ground vehicle reported to the tower in audio captured by ATC.com.

A ground stop is in effect at the airport due to a disabled aircraft on a runway, according to an alert from the FAA.

This is a developing story and will be updated.