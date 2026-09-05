Marcel Reed sparks No. 8 Texas A&M in a 50-0 rout of Missouri State

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COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Marcel Reed threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns in just over three quarters to help No. 8 Texas A&M roll to a 50-0 win over Missouri State on Saturday night.

Reed was replaced by Brady Hart with about 13 minutes left and the Aggies up 40-0.

Isaiah Horton, a transfer who played at Miami and Alabama, had four receptions for 76 yards. His first catch as an Aggie was a 15-yard grab for a touchdown on the opening possession.

The Aggies thoroughly dominated the game despite not playing their best at times. Missouri State, which is in its second season in the FBS, was outgained 505-67 and had just four first downs to 35 by Texas A&M.

Mario Craver made it 19-0 on a 12-yard TD grab just before halftime. The score was set up with a fumble recovery by Anto Saka, a transfer from Northwestern.

Terry Bussey extended the lead to 26-0 with a 10-yard scoring run on Texas A&M's first drive of the second half.

Jamarion Morrow's 2-yard run left the Aggies up 33-0 near the end of the third quarter.

The Aggies had some hiccups with an offensive line which returned just one starter from last season. Reed was sacked twice and the group committed several penalties and didn't seem to be in sync at times.

Jmariyae Robinson muffed a punt near the end of the first quarter and Missouri State kicked it out of the back of the end zone before the Aggies could jump on it, resulting in a safety that made it 9-0.

Freshman Carsyn Baker took his first collegiate carry 12 yards for a touchdown that pushed the lead to 40-0 early in the fourth.

Missouri State: The Bears did some good things against the Aggies and should have another solid season in Conference USA after winning seven games in their first FBS season if they can limit their mistakes.

Texas A&M: The Aggies must cut down on penalties after committing eight for 80 yards on Saturday. Their offensive line will need to improve before they begin Southeastern Conference play in two weeks against Kentucky.

Missouri State: Hosts Lindenwood next Saturday night.

Texas A&M: Hosts Arizona State next Saturday.

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