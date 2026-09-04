4 surprising factors behind that bloated feeling and how stop it

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SALT LAKE CITY — We've all been there. Your stomach feels swollen, your clothes feel a little tighter. While food can certainly be part of the story, some surprising factors could be behind that uncomfortable bloated feeling.

Dietician Paige Smathers shared what's actually happening and how to deal with it.

Undereating

Too much Fiber + Not Enough Calories

Overtraining

Excessive Use of Artificial Sweeteners

How to Beat the Bloat

Sleep

Eating a Wide Variety of Food

Regular Balanced Meals

Good Hydration

Find more advice from Paige Smathers on Instagram, @paigesmathersrd.