4 surprising factors behind that bloated feeling and how stop it

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
SALT LAKE CITY — We've all been there. Your stomach feels swollen, your clothes feel a little tighter. While food can certainly be part of the story, some surprising factors could be behind that uncomfortable bloated feeling.
Dietician Paige Smathers shared what's actually happening and how to deal with it.
Undereating
Too much Fiber + Not Enough Calories
Overtraining
Excessive Use of Artificial Sweeteners
How to Beat the Bloat
Sleep
Eating a Wide Variety of Food
Regular Balanced Meals
Good Hydration
Find more advice from Paige Smathers on Instagram, @paigesmathersrd.
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