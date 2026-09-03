GM Michael Lombardi resigns at North Carolina; investigation takes wild turn

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Sep 04 (Field Level Media) - North Carolina football general manager Michael Lombardi resigned his position on Thursday, more ​than a month after being placed on paid administrative leave by the university.

The resignation came on the same day WRAL News reported lawyers were investigating allegations stretching the scope of ‌the matter far beyond Lombardi.

In a statement released by North Carolina, the university said its "ongoing investigation" into allegations against Lombardi would ⁠continue and UNC will "consider all appropriate corrective actions ​responsive to the information it learns."

WRAL said its ⁠reporters spoke with current and former players and other university employees who had been interviewed by ‌lawyers hired by the university.

Lombardi ‌issued a brief statement Thursday.

"I want to thank Chancellor (Lee) Roberts and Bill Belichick for ⁠the opportunity to serve as the GM of UNC ⁠Football. I have decided it's best for me to resign my position as GM to allow the team to focus on the '26 season," Lombardi said.

Lombardi was not with the team during fall camp or on the opening-week trip to Ireland. North Carolina, which finished 4-8 last season, defeated TCU 15-10 on Aug. 29.

Belichick said last month that he and other coaches would ‌take on portions of Lombardi's role while Lombardi was away from the ​team. North Carolina is also using a collaborative approach to fill the responsibilities of defensive coordinator Steve Belichick. The school announced in August that the son of head coach Bill Belichick was on medical leave.

WRAL News reported Thursday citing "people familiar with the investigation" that lawyers hired by North Carolina have been focused on allegations "Steve Belichick allegedly used drugs on the job or provided drugs to at least one player -- and, separately, about whether a member of UNC's recruiting ​staff had a sexual relationship with a player, people familiar with the investigation told WRAL. The lawyers also asked ‌about possible sexual ‌relationships between assistant ⁠coaches and recruiting staff."

Prior to Thursday, reports said the investigation began with a former North Carolina front-office employee filing a human resources complaint against Lombardi, 67.

Lombardi joined Belichick in Chapel Hill in December 2024 as the highest-paid college football GM at $1.5 million. He previously worked with the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach in ‌New England, serving as an ​assistant to the coaching staff from 2014-16.

Lombardi was the general ‌manager and vice president of ⁠the Cleveland Browns ​in 2013 and previously worked in the front offices of the Denver Broncos, then- Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia ​Eagles.

(--Field Level Media)