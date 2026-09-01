Jackson Koivun added to American team for Presidents Cup 3 months after leaving college

By Doug Ferguson, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2026 at 3:44 p.m.

 
Jackson Koivun lines up his ball on the first green during the first round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Memphis, Tenn.

Jackson Koivun lines up his ball on the first green during the first round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

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PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Jackson Koivun was added to the U.S. team for the Presidents Cup on Tuesday just three months after leaving Auburn, one of two newcomers to an American team that hasn't lost in 28 years.

Koivun, who won the 3M Open in his third start as a professional and qualified for the PGA Tour postseason in just five tournaments, is the first player since Jordan Spieth in 2013 to start a year without a tour card and play in the Presidents Cup.

U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker also took Jacob Bridgeman, who won at Riviera this year. Snedeker passed over Ryan Gerard, the No. 22 player in the world who contended at the Tour Championship and finished third.

International captain Geoff Ogilvy picked a pair of Canadians in Corey Conners and Nick Taylor. He also took Ryo Hisatsune. It will be the first time since 1998 the International team has two Japanese players, with Hideki Matsuyama already earning one of the six automatic spots.

The Presidents Cup is Sept. 24-27 at Medinah, which has been entirely renovated by Ogilvy's Australia-based golf course design company.

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See AP's full golf coverage here

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