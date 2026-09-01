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Organizing with ADHD: 5 practical solutions that reduce the mental overwhelm

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Sept. 1, 2026 at 12:48 p.m.

 
The traditional "just put it away" organizing advice doesn't always work for those with ADHD. The key is to create systems that remove friction and reduce mental overwhelm.

The traditional "just put it away" organizing advice doesn't always work for those with ADHD. The key is to create systems that remove friction and reduce mental overwhelm. (Nikolay - stock.adobe.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Life with ADHD, or any neurodivergent brain, can feel like having a hundred tabs open at once. Which means the traditional "just put it away" organizing advice doesn't always work. The key is to create systems that remove friction and reduce mental overwhelm.

Jen Martin, the founder of "Reset Your Nest," has helped countless families in this situation. She shared some practical tips that can help you get organized.

When you have ADHD...

  • Starting tasks feels impossible
  • Finishing a project is hard
  • Hyperfocus takes over
  • Decision fatigue creeps in
  • Prioritizing feels overwhelming

Make Storage Overly Simple

Think Visibility Over Perfection

Create Drop Zones for Daily Life

Reduce Decision Fatigue

Celebrate Progress, Not Perfection

Find more advice from Jen Martin at resetyournest.com.

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Lauren Tippetts

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