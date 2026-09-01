Organizing with ADHD: 5 practical solutions that reduce the mental overwhelm

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SALT LAKE CITY — Life with ADHD, or any neurodivergent brain, can feel like having a hundred tabs open at once. Which means the traditional "just put it away" organizing advice doesn't always work. The key is to create systems that remove friction and reduce mental overwhelm.

Jen Martin, the founder of "Reset Your Nest," has helped countless families in this situation. She shared some practical tips that can help you get organized.

When you have ADHD...

Starting tasks feels impossible

Finishing a project is hard

Hyperfocus takes over

Decision fatigue creeps in

Prioritizing feels overwhelming

Make Storage Overly Simple

Think Visibility Over Perfection

Create Drop Zones for Daily Life

Reduce Decision Fatigue

Celebrate Progress, Not Perfection

Find more advice from Jen Martin at resetyournest.com.