Seattle's biggest obstacle to repeating starts in a tough NFC West with the stacked Rams

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A steady Sam Darnold and a stellar defense helped the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl last season.

Can they repeat?

They're not even favored to win their own division.

The Seahawks have a tough challenge trying to stay on top in the NFC West, let alone the entire NFL.

They have to go through the stacked Los Angeles Rams, who just added Aaron Donald, and talented San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle raises its championship banner and kicks off the NFL season against New England in a Super Bowl rematch on Sept. 9. It'll be just the second time the league opens the season on a Wednesday.

The Rams and 49ers play the next day in the NFL's first regular-season game in Australia. That'll be the first of an unprecedented nine international games in 2026.

The Seahawks lost offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to the Raiders and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker to Kansas City. They still have Darnold and AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the offense and a sensational defense.

The Rams are prohibitive favorites by oddsmakers to win the Super Bowl after Donald rejoined the team Sunday following a two-year retirement. With the eight-time All-Pro defensive tackle, two-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett along with cornerback Trent McDuffie, Los Angeles could have the best defense in the league. The Rams already have a prolific offense led by reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford.

The 49ers added star wide receiver Mike Evans and brought back Deebo Samuel to join Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. They need Nick Bosa to return to form after an injury and improve the pass rush.

Rookie coach Mike LaFleur has a tough task leading the Arizona Cardinals in a powerful division. Rookie running back Jeremiyah Love should be fun to watch.

Kansas City's reign of nine straight division titles ended last season with a 6-11 finish. Patrick Mahomes is ready to return for Week 1 following ACL surgery. The Chiefs' hopes of competing for another Super Bowl depend on him playing at an MVP level.

Denver finished with the AFC's No. 1 seed but couldn't beat the Patriots in the conference championship game without Bo Nix. He's back and the Broncos gave him a new playmaker, acquiring receiver Jaylen Waddle. The Broncos have one of the league's best offensive lines and defenses.

Justin Herbert is running a new offense after the Los Angeles Chargers hired offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are back from injuries to protect him.

Kirk Cousins leads the Las Vegas Raiders to start the season, but this will be Fernando Mendoza's team at some point.

The Carolina Panthers won the league's weakest division with a losing record but nearly knocked off the Rams in a wild-card game. It's a big, prove-it year for Bryce Young.

Baker Mayfield didn't get his contract extension from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who might have the most all-around talent in the division. Rookie edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. should have an immediate impact for a defense that has to improve.

New Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski has to decide between Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. Bijan Robinson makes the quarterback's job easier in Atlanta. The defense lost edge rusher Jalon Walker for the season and won't have James Pearce Jr. for the first eight games.

Tyler Shough and the Saints finished on a positive note last season. Second-year coach Kellen Moore will have New Orleans in contention in a division where 9-8 might be good enough.

Liam Coen led the Jaguars to 13 wins in his first year and helped Trevor Lawrence have his best season. Jacksonville has the talent to compete for a Super Bowl and should make its first consecutive postseason appearances since 1998-1999.

The Texans have a stingy defense led by All-Pro edge Will Anderson Jr. If C.J. Stroud plays the way he did his rookie season, Houston could make a run at its first Lombardi Trophy.

Daniel Jones and Sauce Gardner are back healthy for Indianapolis. The Colts will need them to compete in a tough division.

It's Robert Saleh's turn to try to rebuild the Titans. At least he has his franchise quarterback in Cam Ward and All-Pro Jeffery Simmons to anchor a defense.

Caleb Williams led the Bears to a division title in his second season. Now Chicago wants to make a run at a Super Bowl behind Williams and second-year coach Ben Johnson. Questions surrounding the offensive line could hold them back.

Micah Parsons might be the most valuable player in the league. The Packers were 9-3-1 with their All-Pro edge rusher, 0-5 without him. Parsons starts the season on the sideline as he recovers from ACL surgery. Green Bay has to find a way to win without him or it'll be too late when he returns.

Kyler Murray is the new quarterback in Minnesota. Can coach Kevin O'Connell rejuvenate his career as he did with Darnold in 2024? The Vikings have the talent to compete in a tough division.

The window is still open for Dan Campbell, Jared Goff and the Lions. Detroit has a dynamic offense. If Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell and the defense take another step forward, this is a dangerous team.

Aaron Rodgers stuck around for a final season in Pittsburgh to team up with new coach Mike McCarthy and try to recreate their Green Bay magic. The Steelers don't have enough to win a Super Bowl but maybe they can get their first playoff win in 10 years.

Rookie coach Jesse Minter aims to get the Ravens back in championship contention. Lamar Jackson should bounce back from a disappointing season and Baltimore has plenty of talent on both sides, including the addition of edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Joe Burrow is coming back from another injury-filled season and Cincinnati's hopes start with him. Defense has been the biggest issue for the Bengals.

Deshaun Watson gets another chance in Cleveland. How long before Shedeur Sanders takes over for rookie coach Todd Monken is the biggest question for the Browns.

Jalen Hurts has a new offensive coordinator again in Philadelphia. If Sean Mannion gets Saquon Barkley and the run game close to 2024, the Eagles can make another run at the Super Bowl.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have plenty of firepower on offense. If new defensive coordinator Christian Parker gets the defense going, Dallas will be tough.

Jayden Daniels hopes to rebound from an injury-filled season but the Commanders appear closer to last year's 5-12 team than the one that reached the NFC title game in 2024.

John Harbaugh is changing the culture in New York. If Jaxson Dart stays healthy, the Giants will be much better.

The Patriots won't have the benefit of an easy schedule after reaching the Super Bowl last season. But they gave MVP runner-up Drake Maye a new No. 1 receiver, acquiring A.J. Brown. Reigning NFL Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel had a tumultuous offseason but that hasn't changed his status in New England where he turned the franchise around in his first season.

Josh Allen and the Bills are tired of falling short in the playoffs. It cost coach Sean McDermott his job. Joe Brady tries to lead them over the hurdle. Buffalo has a new stadium. It's still waiting for a Lombardi.

Rookie coach Jeff Hafley and new QB Malik Willis are the new faces of the Dolphins. It could be a slow rebuild in Miami.

Geno Smith is back in New York but the Jets don't seem close to be ready to end the NFL's longest active playoff drought. Coach Aaron Glenn had a rough rookie season, going 3-14. It'll be hard to do worse.

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