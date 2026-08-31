Aryna Sabalenka wins to start her US Open and Carlos Alcaraz is getting started on his

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NEW YORK — Aryna Sabalenka had a successful start to her U.S. Open title defense, and then it was Carlos Alcaraz's turn.

Sabalenka beat Camila Osorio 6-4, 6-4 on Monday to begin her bid to be the first player to win three straight U.S. Open championships since Serena Williams from 2012-14.

She was followed in Arthur Ashe Stadium by Alcaraz, who won his second U.S. Open title last year. He would be playing his first singles match since April after being sidelined by a right wrist injury.

If the No. 2 seed is healthy, he may quickly become a huge favorite with top-ranked Jannik Sinner sidelined by a knee injury and No. 4 Novak Djokovic losing in the tournament's first round for the first time on Sunday.

With the tournament thrown into shock by that result — Djokovic had been 19-0 in the first round at Flushing Meadows, where he won four of his men's-record 24 Grand Slam titles — Sabalenka brought back some normalcy.

She has been to the last three U.S. Open finals, rebounding from a loss to Coco Gauff in 2023 by winning in 2024 and then topping Amanda Anisimova last year to repeat.

"I feel like this is one of my favorite stadiums," Sabalenka told the crowd afterward. "I really experienced the best emotions here in this stadium."

Sabalenka changed up her look from last time she played on Ashe. Her orange Nike outfit was covered by orange mesh, rather than the black mesh of last week in her mixed doubles match with Djokovic that drew some criticism on social media. Sabalenka dismissed the comments, saying all that mattered was she loved it.

She must have certainly been happier with the level of tennis she delivered Monday, after a series of poor events coming into the U.S. Open. She was knocked out in the fourth round in both Toronto and Cincinnati, after being ousted at the same point at Wimbledon.

That has left Sabalenka needing help to retain the No. 1 ranking, even if she wins again in New York. No. 2 Elena Rybakina will pass her if she reaches the semifinals, and won't even need to win any matches if Sabalenka fails to win the title.

Alcaraz also played in the mixed doubles event, looking rusty while partnering with Serena Williams to win one match before falling.

Other U.S. Open champions in action Monday included Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek and 2016 winner Stan Wawrinka, who was facing Matteo Berrettini to begin his final Grand Slam tournament before retiring.

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