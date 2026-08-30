Broncos' Jonathon Cooper to start season on commissioner's exempt list, AP source says

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A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday that Denver Bronco s linebacker Jonathon Cooper, who's facing a felony strangulation charge, will start the season on the commissioner's exempt list.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move wasn't immediately announced by the team or the NFL ahead of Sunday's roster cutdown deadline.

Cooper faces an arraignment Monday on several domestic violence charges following two arrests in June stemming from altercations with a woman he was dating at the time.

Cooper was allowed to participate in training camp and on Friday was one of the Broncos' captains in their preseason finale, a 34-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The league is investigating Cooper's situation and the sixth-year pro could face a lengthy suspension under the NFL's domestic violence policy.

Cooper, who has started 52 consecutive games for the Broncos, is a key member of a defense that has led the league in sacks each of the past two seasons. He was told to stay away from the Broncos' mandatory minicamp in June following his second arrest in a week's span.

Cooper, 28, was originally arrested June 4 by police in Parker along with his then-girlfriend following an argument and physical confrontation after she accused him of infidelity, according to a police affidavit. Later that week, prosecutors dropped charges against her and added charges against Cooper, including a felony charge of second-degree assault by strangulation, while also granting her a protection order.

Cooper was later arrested a second time on multiple charges that he violated the protection order. He was accused of sending 20 messages and making two unanswered phone calls to his girlfriend before going to her apartment and knocking on her door, according to the arrest affidavit. He left when she called 911.

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