Main draw play gets underway at the US Open, with Jessica Pegula playing early

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 30, 2026 at 10:28 a.m. | Posted - Aug. 30, 2026 at 9:31 a.m.

 
Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, reacts during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Veronika Erjavec, of Slovenia, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in New York.

Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, reacts during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Veronika Erjavec, of Slovenia, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

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NEW YORK — Main draw play is underway at the U.S. Open, with 19th-seeded Jasmine Paolini among those playing in the opening set of matches at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sunday.

Third-ranked Jessica Pegula leads off at Arthur Ashe Stadium against Elena-Gabriela Ruse at noon, followed on the men's side by Daniil Medvedev against Hugo Gaston.

Novak Djokovic begins his quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title on Sunday night against Mariano Navone. Djokovic at 39 is coming off losing his opening match at the hardcourt tuneup Cincinnati Open earlier this month.

Venus Williams faces fellow American wild card Sophia Kenin in the last match of the night at Ashe. She and sister Serena are scheduled to play doubles together.

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See AP's full tennis coverage here

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