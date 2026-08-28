Shohei Ohtani throws bullpen session as he moves closer to return to mound

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DETROIT — Shohei Ohtani threw a short bullpen session on Friday as the Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star moves closer to a return to the mound.

"I think it was like 20 pitches," manager Dave Roberts said before the Dodgers started a series against the Detroit Tigers. "I really don't know what to make of it. I didn't put eyes on it.

"Obviously, I've got to talk to Shohei, talk to (pitching coach) Mark (Prior), and then we'll make a decision for Sunday."

Ohtani has not pitched since July 3 because of a left knee injury. The right-hander is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings this season. He has continued to start at designated hitter and is batting .285 with 30 homers and 80 RBIs.

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