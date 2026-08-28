Judge will hear recantation of sexual abuse claim against ex-Penn State coach Jerry Sandusky

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BELLEFONTE, Pa. — A judge has granted a hearing to explore claims that a man wants to recant allegations of sexual abuse years ago by Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Sandusky, 82, has been serving a decades-long prison sentence since he was convicted of 45 counts of sexual abuse in 2012. Eight young men testified about what happened to them as boys. He has repeatedly lost efforts to get a new trial.

A man identified in court documents as R.R. said he was coached extensively by authorities.

"I was told — both directly and indirectly — that trauma may have fragmented my memory, and that I could safely affirm details I did not fully recall. I was assured this was common and even expected," R.R. said in an affidavit filed by Sandusky's attorneys.

A court hearing in Centre County has been scheduled for Sept. 8. Messages left with his attorneys were not immediately returned Friday. The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said R.R.'s recantation is "highly suspect."

Sandusky coached the defense at one of the country's top football programs under Hall of Fame head coach Joe Paterno. The scandal led to Paterno's firing, and the university paid more than $100 million to people who said they had been abused by Sandusky. He has repeatedly declared his innocence.

"I apologize that I'm unable to admit remorse for this because it's something that I didn't do," Sandusky said during a 2019 court appearance.

Authorities said Sandusky found and groomed victims at The Second Mile, a charity that he started for at-risk youth.

At trial, R.R. was 25 years old. He testified that he was 11 when Sandusky performed oral sex in the coach's basement in 1998, a transcript shows.

"He told me that if I told anybody that I would never see my family again," said R.R., who was in foster care at the time.

Sandusky later apologized and said "he loved me," R.R. testified.