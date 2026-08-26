White Sox rookie Tristan Peters hits a home run in 5th straight game, tying franchise mark

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 26, 2026 at 8:55 p.m.

 
Chicago White Sox's Tristan Peters watches his two-run home during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

Chicago White Sox's Tristan Peters watches his two-run home during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

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CHICAGO — Tristan Peters homered in a fifth straight game for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night, tying a franchise record.

Peters and Munetaka Murakami are also the only rookies in club history to hit home runs in five consecutive games in the same season.

Peters connected on a two-run drive in the fifth inning that put the White Sox ahead of the Texas Rangers 6-2. The 26-year-old Canadian now has 12 homers on the season.

The streak matches the longest by a rookie, accomplished 13 times before — including by teammate Murakami this year. Ron Kittle in 1983 was the only other White Sox rookie to do so, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Eight times previously the White Sox have had a player hit homers in five straight.

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