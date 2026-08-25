Trump sends Saudi nuclear deal to Congress but says Riyadh must recognize Israel

By Timothy Gardner, Reuters | Posted - Aug. 25, 2026 at 6:07 p.m.

 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he hosts a back-to-school-themed event to highlight his administration's education policies, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he hosts a back-to-school-themed event to highlight his administration's education policies, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Jonathan Ernst, Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Trump sent Congress a Saudi nuclear deal requiring Israel recognition for approval.
  • The deal allows U.S. companies to export nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia.
  • Saudi Arabia demands a Palestinian state path before recognizing Israel, complicating negotiations.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has sent Congress a proposed agreement with ​Saudi Arabia on civil nuclear energy while insisting the pact will only be approved if the kingdom normalizes relations with Israel, a ‌U.S. administration official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The agreement, which was reached in July and would allow ⁠U.S. companies to export civilian nuclear ​technology to the kingdom, was sent ⁠to Congress on Monday, according to the U.S. official, who declined to ‌be identified.

The Saudi embassy ‌in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It ⁠was not clear how Trump expects sending ⁠the nuclear deal to Congress, which has 90 session days to consider it, will advance his objectives.

"The president's position has not changed that the agreement will only move forward if Saudi Arabia joins the Abraham Accords," the U.S. official said in an email, referring to U.S.-brokered ‌agreements between Israel and Arab and Muslim-majority nations ​to normalize relations.

Those accords, reached in 2020 and 2021, were between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

Days after agreeing to the Saudi nuclear deal in July, Trump, who worked on a similar pact during his first term, set normalization as a condition for it to go into effect.

Former President Joe Biden also pushed for a nuclear deal ​and wanted to tie it to the accords. Diplomats thought Riyadh was close to ‌normalizing relations with ‌Israel in ⁠2023, but the start of Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023 changed the landscape.

Saudi Arabia has demanded an irreversible path to a Palestinian state before recognizing Israel.

The 30-year nuclear deal calls for the construction of AP1000 reactors, ‌a project worth tens ​of billions of dollars that would benefit ‌Westinghouse, jointly owned by Canada-based ⁠Cameco and ​Brookfield Asset Management.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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