3 things that will instantly make a hard marriage better

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — If your marriage feels heavy, hard, maybe more energy-sucking than energy-giving, KSL Parenting Contributor Heather Johnson shared three things that will make it better immediately.

3 Things to Give Your Relationship Immediate Relief

Cancel Negative Filters

Soften Harsh Start-ups

Drop Unrealistic Expectations

Cancel the Negative Filters

Assume Good Intent

Notice small attempts for connection

Recognize negative emotion

Soften the Harsh Start-up

Start with appreciation

State the need, not the blame

Pause

Drop Unrealistic Expectations

Don't expect mind reading

Create shared agreements instead of silent rules