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3 things that will instantly make a hard marriage better

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Aug. 25, 2026 at 12:35 p.m.

 
Does your marriage feels heavy, hard, maybe more energy-sucking than energy-giving?

Does your marriage feels heavy, hard, maybe more energy-sucking than energy-giving? (stock.adobe.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — If your marriage feels heavy, hard, maybe more energy-sucking than energy-giving, KSL Parenting Contributor Heather Johnson shared three things that will make it better immediately.

3 Things to Give Your Relationship Immediate Relief

  1. Cancel Negative Filters

  1. Soften Harsh Start-ups

  1. Drop Unrealistic Expectations

Cancel the Negative Filters

  1. Assume Good Intent

  1. Notice small attempts for connection

  1. Recognize negative emotion

Soften the Harsh Start-up

  1. Start with appreciation

  1. State the need, not the blame

  1. Pause

Drop Unrealistic Expectations

  1. Don't expect mind reading

  1. Create shared agreements instead of silent rules

  1. Notice when they try

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