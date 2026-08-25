3 things that will instantly make a hard marriage better

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SALT LAKE CITY — If your marriage feels heavy, hard, maybe more energy-sucking than energy-giving, KSL Parenting Contributor Heather Johnson shared three things that will make it better immediately.
3 Things to Give Your Relationship Immediate Relief
- Cancel Negative Filters
- Soften Harsh Start-ups
- Drop Unrealistic Expectations
Cancel the Negative Filters
- Assume Good Intent
- Notice small attempts for connection
- Recognize negative emotion
Soften the Harsh Start-up
- Start with appreciation
- State the need, not the blame
- Pause
Drop Unrealistic Expectations
- Don't expect mind reading
- Create shared agreements instead of silent rules
- Notice when they try
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