PGA Tour moving to match play for two-week Tour Championship at two courses

By Doug Ferguson, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 25, 2026 at 8:18 a.m.

 
FILE - PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp speaks before a practice round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Atlanta.

FILE - PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp speaks before a practice round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

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ATLANTA — The PGA Tour is reshaping its postseason for 2028 by ending the year with a Tour Championship played over two weeks at different golf courses involving match play.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp announced the changes Tuesday before the Tour Championship, which currently is 72 holes of stroke play for the top 30 players. Whoever wins the tournament is declared the FedEx Cup champion and earns $10 million in official money from the $40 million purse.

Starting in 2028, the BMW Championship — the only postseason event that rotates is being held that year at Olympia Fields near Chicago — will be for the leading 90 players on the points list. Points from the season continue, and the leader will be the season champion and bonus money distributed accordingly.

The top 32 after the BMW Championship will be broken into eight groups of four-player pools. The leading two players from each pool advance to the final event, which will be match play over four days. Even players eliminated early will play through Sunday to determine final positions.

That means the BMW Championship will offer three trophies — the BMW Championship, the Western Golf Association and the PGA Tour Championship Series Finale.

And the second week of the postseason will have no trophy at all — it's all about being among the 16 players who advance to the last event.

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See AP's full golf coverage here

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