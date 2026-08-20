Angel Reese has stunning perfect shooting night in the Dream's 124-88 romp over the Sparks

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 20, 2026 at 11:28 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 20, 2026 at 10:44 p.m.

 
Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) reacts in the second half of an WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) reacts in the second half of an WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

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LOS ANGELES — Angel Reese had a stunning perfect shooting night after struggling recently to make even the shortest of shots, and the Atlanta Dream set a franchise record for points in a game in a 124-88 victory over the Los Angels Sparks on Thursday night.

Reese was 9-for-9 from the field, hitting two 3-pointers, for 20 points and had 10 rebounds and eight assists for her WNBA-leading 25th double-double of the season. She had 18 points in the first half.

Reese set a Dream record for field goals without a miss and became the third player in WNBA history with a 20-point double-double on 100% shooting. She's four shy of Alyssa Thomas' WNBA double-double record of 28 set in 2023.

In addition, she had three offensive rebounds in the first half to break her own WNBA season record of 172 set in 2024.

Rhyne Howard added 26 points and five 3-pointers for Atlanta (23-13), which has won eight straight in the series with Los Angeles. Naz Hillmon had 14 points and Allisha Gray 13.

Cameron Brink scored 14 points off the bench for Los Angeles (12-24), which was eliminated from playoff contention. Rae Burrell added 12 and Nneka Ogwumike had 11.

The Dream led by 42 points and reached the 100-point mark with 8:10 left.

Play was briefly interrupted with 2:59 left in the third quarter after a sex toy was thrown on the court near where Jihyun Park was about to attempt a free throw for Los Angeles.

Dream: At Phoenix on Saturday.

Sparks: Host Connecticut on Saturday.

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See AP's full WNBA coverage here

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