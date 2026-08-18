North Korea condemns US-South Korea drills despite Trump order to scale back

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SEOUL — North Korea denounced military drills by the U.S. and ​South Korea, saying it would continue exercising its right to self-defense to counter what it called military threats from the ‌two countries, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.

A KCNA commentary called the U.S. and South ⁠Korea "warmongers" that raise tensions on ​the Korean Peninsula, denouncing the 11-day ⁠Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise.

The criticism comes after U.S. President Donald Trump ‌on Sunday ordered ‌the Pentagon to "substantially reduce" U.S. participation in the annual exercise, ⁠and mentioned his "very good relationship" with ⁠North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump also said on Monday that Kim had responded to his outreach, without disclosing the nature of the contact.

The drills began as scheduled on Monday, but South Korean media reported U.S. Forces Korea Commander Xavier Brunson visited South Korea's ‌Defense Ministry on Tuesday to discuss plans to ​scale back the exercise.

Trump has sought to revive engagement with Kim, under whose leadership North Korea has expanded its nuclear weapons and missile programs despite U.N. sanctions.

The KCNA commentary did not mention Trump or his actions.

The criticism also comes after South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Tuesday that the Ulchi exercises were ​defensive in nature, and South Korea had no intention of using the ‌exercises to attack ‌North Korea ⁠or raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Pyongyang routinely denounces the allies' exercises as hostile, while Washington and Seoul say the drills are defensive and necessary to maintain readiness against North Korea's military threats.

KCNA said the ‌allies' actions would worsen ​tensions across the peninsula and wider ‌Asia-Pacific region. The KCNA ⁠commentary did ​not specify the measures North Korea would take.