Real Madrid officially presents José Mourinho in a closed-door ceremony

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MADRID — In an unusual ceremony closed to the media and fans, Real Madrid officially presented coach José Mourinho on Tuesday.

The event took place at the club's headquarters in Madrid, with president Florentino Pérez welcoming the coach.

The only images of the presentation were provided by Real Madrid TV and the club's website and social media accounts.

"I'm one of you," Mourinho said in a message to fans in a video released by the club. "And not just today, but since I arrived in 2010 and after I left in 2013, always with you. ... To return to Real Madrid is to return home."

Madrid said the coach was signed for three seasons until June 30, 2029.

After the signing, Madrid said Mourinho received a replica of the stadium, a watch and a jersey with his name.

Madrid has been revamped after a second consecutive season without a major title. In addition to Mourinho, who replaced Álvaro Arbeloa, the club also brought in players such as Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries, Bernardo Silva and Yan Diomande.

Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham will lead the squad again as it tries to keep Barcelona from winning a third straight La Liga title.

Mourinho was hired in June and officially took over in July at the start of the preseason.

He is back for a second stint with Madrid some 13 years after he left the club. He was in charge from 2010-13, winning a Spanish league and a Copa del Rey. He was more remembered for his confrontational personality that ended up splitting his own squad and alienating all but the most hardcore fans, as well as a large part of the local media.

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