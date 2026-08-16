Arsenal scores inside 25 seconds in Community Shield against Man City

By Steve Douglas, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 16, 2026 at 8:19 a.m.

 
Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Community Shield final soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, Aug.16, 2026.

Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Community Shield final soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, Aug.16, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

2 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Arsenal has made an explosive start to the English soccer season, scoring inside 25 seconds in the Community Shield against Manchester City.

Riccardo Calafiori was the scorer at the Principality Stadium on Sunday in the annual season curtain-raiser between last year's Premier League champions (Arsenal) and FA Cup winners (City).

The match in Cardiff marks Enzo Maresca 's competitive debut as City manager after he replaced Pep Guardiola.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

See AP's full soccer coverage here

Photos

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
Steve Douglas
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  